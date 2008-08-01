We are players and coaches looking to join a team. To post, in the Subject post where you want to play or coach, like: "College in U.K."
I am a college assistant coach in the USA that is looking to recruit men and women for our programs. If you are interested please contact me. Thank you
looking for a profi team...
looking for a team..My name is Mirko Todorovic,26,Serbian,profesional footballplayer,I need new club in Europe or Asia
I am a great goalkeeper and i also coach U5-U12 team. looking for a job in Indiana.
I am Reed Digby a licensed FIFA agent based in England,if you are interested in an upcoming football trial our agency is organising for young talented players to also have an oppurtunity in the Englihs league kindly send me your email address for me to give you more details regarding the trial.
Hey, im Vitor Zanetti, i live in USA, but originally i am from Brazil!
i've been playing professional since i was 17, in Brazil, and now im in US, looking for a new team. If you have a Job for me, i'm lefty, i kinda run Alottt! and i've been playing for good teams before, like VILA NOVA (go), GOIAS (go), SANTOS (sp)
hit me up. thank you.
well am Juan Pablo a soccer agent who help all players to get to the professional standard,if you are looking for a team to play or you are looking for trials you can contact me donaldsonbrian81@gmail.com....just send your cv to this email and get your registration form
Banahene Richard is my name a left footed soccer player and soccer football playing is my talent and i need an assistances.I am a striker and also left mildfielder too and also defensive left player .
