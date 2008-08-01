SoccerClub.com

Players, Coaches, Referees, Administrators and Their Parents

Looking for a Team

Information

Looking for a Team

We are players and coaches looking to join a team. To post, in the Subject post where you want to play or coach, like: "College in U.K."

Members: 138
Latest Activity: Oct 30

Discussion Forum

Upcoming football trial in England 3 Replies

Started by Reed Digby. Last reply by Abisoye ridwan Jul 2, 2012.

looking for ateam 5 Replies

Started by Mustapha Jarju. Last reply by donaldson brian Jun 26, 2012.

Excellent website offering CV posting (of Coaches and Players) for a global reach in Western Asia and North Africa 3 Replies

Started by George Okyere. Last reply by Reed Digby Jun 16, 2012.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Looking for a Team to add comments!

Comment by Ken on October 30, 2016 at 5:14pm

I am a college assistant coach in the USA that is looking to recruit men and women for our programs. If you are interested please contact me. Thank you

ken

Comment by paul kamara on January 14, 2015 at 11:11pm
I'm in search of a prof team
Comment by NektariosDorotheosFoinikopoylos on August 12, 2014 at 1:14am

looking for a profi team...

Comment by Mirko Todorovic on June 19, 2012 at 11:26am

looking for a team..My name is Mirko Todorovic,26,Serbian,profesional footballplayer,I need  new club in Europe or Asia

Comment by Jean François Olivier Jean Marie on June 17, 2012 at 1:24pm

I am a great goalkeeper and i also coach U5-U12 team. looking for a job in Indiana.

Comment by Reed Digby on June 16, 2012 at 1:20pm

I am Reed Digby a licensed FIFA agent based in England,if you are interested in an upcoming football trial our agency is organising for young talented players to also have an oppurtunity in the Englihs league kindly send me your email address for me to give you more details regarding the trial.


Regards.

Reed Digby

Comment by Vitor Zanetti on June 16, 2012 at 11:55am

Hey, im Vitor Zanetti, i live in USA, but originally i am from Brazil! 

i've been playing professional since i was 17, in Brazil, and now im in US, looking for a new team. If you have a Job for me, i'm lefty, i kinda run Alottt! and i've been playing for good teams before, like VILA NOVA (go), GOIAS (go), SANTOS (sp)

hit me up. thank you.

Comment by donaldson brian on April 11, 2012 at 7:36am

well am Juan Pablo a soccer agent who help all players to get to the professional standard,if you are looking for a team to play or you are looking for trials you can contact me donaldsonbrian81@gmail.com....just send your cv to this email and get your registration form

Comment by ndiba kevin mbugua on January 25, 2012 at 5:27am
hi sir i want 2 join a football club i dont care the level the club is but 4 mi am nt just talented mines a talent with blessings thank you sir.
Comment by richard banahene on January 15, 2012 at 5:52pm

Banahene Richard is my name a left footed soccer player and soccer football playing is my talent and i need an assistances.I  am a striker and also left mildfielder too and also defensive  left player .

 

Members (138)

 
 
 

Special Offers

Twitter Updates

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

© 2016   Created by Tim McGuinness.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
 -