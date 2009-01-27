4 Simple Soccer Drills With Cones

It is always fun to open up a video on the web and see players like Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dazzling the world. It almost seems that they have the soccer ball attached to their foot. That is why the world loves them. When they touch the ball everyone is left in awe. While it seems like it is magic, it is not. These players are the best in the world and have become that way by practicing fundamentals. There are many drills and exercise that you can do to better your foot skills. It won't necessarily stun millions of people around the world but it will certainly help you play better. It will help you in one-on-one situations and increase your ability as a player.

Dribbling between the cones

Set up seven cones about a meter apart from one another in a straight line. The cones serve as an obstacle course that you must run through. Once they are set up, dribble through them slowly. Start on the right side of the first cone and go to the left of the next cone. Then go to the right side of the next cone and so on. When you reach the end turn around and do it again. When you feel comfortable, you should try using just your left foot or right foot. Isolating one side of the foot is always important to increasing your abilities

With the same set up, try dribbling around the cone. You should try to stay as close as you can to the cones without touching them. When you have successfully completed one rotation, go on to the next cone. You should continue until you have gone through the entire line of cones. Once again, you can concentrate on one foot at a time while working on you ability to cut.

Cut backs in the circle of cones

To begin, set up seven cones in a circle about 3 meters wide. Enter the circle and begin dribbling freely. Once you have become accustomed to the size of the circle, start to dribble up to the cones. When you get close, stop the ball by stepping on it and pulling it back. Then keep cutting across the circle and doing that. After a few moments go back to random dribbling. If you want to get better quicker, maker the circle smaller.

Soccer Golf

For this drill you need a lot of open space. Take your seven cones and spread them around the soccer field. If you feel like being really ambitious, place a number 1-7 on them. With them spread out, try to hit them using a combination of long passes and short passes. Play it like golf and keep track of your score. Once you hit one go onto the next one. See how many passes it takes to complete your soccer golf course

Speed zones

For this drill you will also need a lot of space as well. To begin, you need to set up cones standing upright or laying down. You should alternate between to two. The cones that are lying down are "Speed Up" zones and the cones that are standing are "Slow Down" zones. When you pass through a speed zone you sprint while dribbling the ball and when you pass through a slow zone you jog and dribble. These soccer-drills are all about increasing your dribbling abilities, your long and short passing and your cuts. They may seem very basic but when you practice over and over, these skills become second nature on the field.

