Drills for a co-ed soccer team?(grades 6,7,8)

Hey, first of I really am a assistant coach of my school.



Anyway, I was trying out for my school soccer team for my second year and the coach called me over. He asked me to get some drills for the school try outs and later the practices dubbing me assistant coach of the team in a way. So I thought up the drills from my own soccer practices that the kids in my school could do. I so far have three but I can't think of any more.



Thank you any answers would be appreciated.