Drills for a co-ed soccer team?(grades 6,7,8)

Hey, first of I really am a assistant coach of my school.

Anyway, I was trying out for my school soccer team for my second year and the coach called me over. He asked me to get some drills for the school try outs and later the practices dubbing me assistant coach of the team in a way. So I thought up the drills from my own soccer practices that the kids in my school could do. I so far have three but I can't think of any more.

Thank you any answers would be appreciated.

Comment by Sil23 on September 28, 2009 at 1:06am
12yearoldcoach,

Here is a link I use a lot to get all types of soccer drills...You should be set and never run out of drills to use for any age.

http://www.soccerxpert.com/DrillsAgeSpecific.aspx?l=877

Coach Rocha

