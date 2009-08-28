First Year as Head Coach

Views: 246
Comment
how do u do, hope every thing is fine over there.I was just passing through the site and saw your name and some one asked me to write to you that u may help me. I am a young Cameroonain aged 26 who plays football .For so far l have been in the Brassaries school for 3 years .also have played in 2 3rd division and 2 2nd Division teams in my country and our team almost qualified for the first Division but we loss in the semi finals.So if in case the is a means for me to play over there please help me.i will send you some of my pictures were i was playing for you to see them for your self.I am counting on you and hope to here from you soon. this is my number 23775811068.this is my e-mail:leefoxe@gmail.com
hello bonnie ... you must on the first place learn that girls haw to find a space on the court and use it .... first step ...
Check out Pill's Drills...is run by Jeff Pill, a USSF Instructor, really good stuff on there. Been a year since you posted, hope all has worked out well.
If you have a college in the area, see if they run clinics, etc and ask the coach if there are any players interested as well. Lot more former players going into coaching than ever before...not sure if they heard about the pay being low(but I do get to do what I love)
