First Year as Head Coach

Well, I went from "Team Mom/Equipment Manager" to impromptu Assistant Coach for my daughter's indoor/Futsal team, to Head Coach of a Girls U-12 team in three years.



I've never played soccer on a team - just helped my daughter with her skills and really paid attention during practices with select teams and professional coaches (we played up last year when she was 9 to a U-13 league).



Before this, I coached cheerleading and softball. Kids are pretty much the same wherever you are, and I've made it a point to really do my homework on the game. I think I've also managed to recruit a young man to the position of volunteer assistant coach - and he HAS played before. We'll see if a 22-year-old can withstand 10 & 11 year old girls :) So far, he seems to be having a good time and the girls like him.