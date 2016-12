Hi! My husband and I are Coach and Assistant Coach for our 5 year old Daughter's Soccer Team. We have 8 precious little girls (ages 4 and 5). We are the "Sweet Peas" and our first game is THIS Saturday. Due to weather, we've only had 2 practices....a little nervous about our first game! We're ready to just have fun at this young age but don't want to miss out on "learning opportunities" for our girls to grow on. Would LOVE advice on drills/games that teach corner kicks, goal kicks, kick in's, and kick off's.