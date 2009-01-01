SoccerClub.com

Please Don't be a victim, Be careful

To all coaches be aware of those people asking for players or coaches. Please, please don't send them any money. Because they make you feel like you will get the best job in soccer, then they ask for money giving you all kind of excuses for example: Forms , legal contracts etc...it's all Fraud.
This web-site should be for honest Soccer coaches to learn from each other and exchange ideas in soccer coaching, managing, etc...not for those nasty Crooks.
Please Don't be a victim, Be careful.

Comment by Seth Asamoah on June 19, 2011 at 1:31am
Thanx for your advice
Comment by olatunde olayiwola on January 22, 2009 at 5:44am
these are the people am dealling with just a lil bit confused. ALEXANDER SHERMAN
ASSISTANT MANAGER
PRUDENTIAL SPORTS AGENCY
Email:prudentialsports@yahoo.co.uk



Mr. West Nelson
Chief Scout Manager, Asia, Middle East and Africa
Manchester United FC Academy
Phone: +44(2)070600910
Email: manchester.united@mail.md
Address: Manchester United Football Club
Old Trafford Stadium
Sir Matt Busby Way
Manchester
M16 0RA




cammell_lairdsfc@yahoo.co.uk



MIKE PHELAN
Head of Youth Development and Academy Director
Manchester youth football team
+447024058544 07024058544
manchester.academy@footballer.com
Comment by Bouchaib Marchoud on January 22, 2009 at 5:36am
Hi Tunde,

Sorry I can't say who is real and who is not. But be carefull use your commonsense, I had experience with a few of those people who put adds asking for coaches & players in this web-site and it's all fraud.
Don't send money to no one, you will never see it again.
Yours in sport
Coach Bouch
Comment by olatunde olayiwola on January 22, 2009 at 2:30am
pls i want to know about all this people if they are real ALEXANDER SHERMAN
ASSISTANT MANAGER
PRUDENTIAL SPORTS AGENCY
Email:prudentialsports@yahoo.co.uk


Mr. West Nelson
Chief Scout Manager, Asia, Middle East and Africa
Manchester United FC Academy
Phone: +44(2)070600910
Email: manchester.united@mail.md
Address: Manchester United Football Club
Old Trafford Stadium
Sir Matt Busby Way
Manchester
M16 0RA


manchester.academy@footballer.com


cammell_lairdsfc@yahoo.co.uk


if they are all real... am to pay for regeration fee some asked for 180 pounds are they all real.. pls get back to me here is my email addres tunde4reel@yahoo.com
thanks
thanks

