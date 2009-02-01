Red Card from SoccerClub

Earlier we posted our first draft of our Rules for Membership
to SoccerClub. The rules come down to show respect and don't screw around with anyone. We get constant notes about some of the "agents" offering to help players and coaches find teams. They are difficult at times to investigate since we don't want to punish and honest person doing honest work. However, what we have learned is that old classic; if it smells rotten, then it probably is.
As a result, we have started to ban some users, and I will keep a running list here in case these situations and pitches come back again, then we can squash them again. I posted their notes "as is" so you can identify if hese cases come up again at SoccerClub, or on another site that you are using. Please note that these are posted as written. If you decide to use these emails, you are doing so at your own risk.
Banned Users and Their Pitch
1) Date Banned: 2/1/09 - Maria Savimbi - Pasted as written
Maria savimbi said…From: Miss Maria savimbi
Good Day,Please Reply Me True this my altanative email (mariagoodday1989@gmail.com) With warm heart I offer my friendship, and greetings,and I hope this mail meets you in good time. However strange or surprising this contact might seem to you,as we have not met personally or had any dealings in the past, I humbly ask that you take due consideration of its importance and immense benefit. I also sincerely seek your confidence, as I make this proposal to you as a person of integrity.First and foremost I wish to introduce mysel properly to you. My name is Miss Maria savimbi; I am the daughter of Late Jonas Malheiro Savimbi, leader of UNITA (National Union for the Total Independence of Angola).You can go through this wed site to know more abut my father. To know more about the struggle by UNITA to liberate Angola, click on the link below and read.http://www.the-idler.com/IDLER-02/3-16.htmlAfter my father death my mothers disclose to me the Uprising. Beforeshe was arrested that my father had a fund being deposited with a leading security Company in Europe, up to the tune of $22 Million USD which he told the securit Company as family valuebles.Sir I am Honourable seeking your assistance in the following ways
... remainder clipped
2) Date Banned: 2/8/09 - benny emmy - Pasted as written
benny emmy wrote…Original note: hello am castellan benny. i can get you offers to clubs for you to start a coaching career immediately there are offers ready now in india and also europe. email me on benny.emmy@yahoo.com. will tell you more on the offer - castellan benny
Note 2 - you have to listern very carefully my fee for this opportunity is $4000 an assistant coach offer is available in India and the name of the club is AIR INDIAN FOOTBALL CLUBthis are what they require from you so you have to send it to my email now if you are interested then i will get the invitation letter directly from the club ok
... remainder clipped
3) Date Banned: 2/8/09 - "Sang yang" - Pasted as written
"Sang yang" wrote…I AM SANG YANG,we urgently need Coachs and players if you are qualified please send us email at yangchina20@yahoo.com
... remainder clipped
4) Date Banned: 2/8/09 - Hilary Brown - Pasted as written
Hilary Brown wrote…Talented Players or choaches. We are looking for talented players or coaches for reputable clubs, please contact us now email: recruitersport1@yahoo.com
... remainder clipped
