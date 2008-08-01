Usman's Page

hi mohammed,
i am sathur from nigeria based in lagos,i represent clubs in malaysia,spain and egland.i also own foota=ball accedemy in nigeria.if you are good enough pls send me your CV and video clip.u can call me on 08032871554 or mail me at jusatorg@yahoo.com
Comment Wall (1 comment)
You need to be a member of SoccerClub.com to add comments!
Join SoccerClub.com
i am sathur from nigeria based in lagos,i represent clubs in malaysia,spain and egland.i also own foota=ball accedemy in nigeria.if you are good enough pls send me your CV and video clip.u can call me on 08032871554 or mail me at jusatorg@yahoo.com